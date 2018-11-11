Ocean Springs church honors veterans with special celebration

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - On Sunday, service was a bit different at Grace Independent Baptist Church in Ocean Springs.
The sanctuary was filled with red, white and blue. Along with praises to God, there was also a special focus on the sacrifices of those who have served.
Every year, the church takes the time to say thank you with a Veterans Day Celebration.
“We appreciate what they’ve left behind, the heritage that we have, the freedoms and the liberties that we enjoy today," said the Rev. Paul Perkins.
The two-hour celebration was also an opportunity to recognize each and every veteran in this congregation who has served or is currently serving.
“It’s always a blessing to hear the veterans introduce themselves and hear where they served and places that they were in," Perkins said.
Guest speaker and Vietnam War veteran Stan Roach focused his sermon on the theme “For Blood Sacrifices.”
“When you sign up for the military, you’re signing up, I will make a blood sacrifice if need be. I will give my life if necessary,” Roach said during his sermon.
Perkins hoped the celebration sent a message to every member, even to the youngest of them.
“Just them seeing the flags and the branches of services represented and hearing the speakers with their testimonies of service. It’s one thing to hear the word veteran but I want them to have a understanding of what that word means," he said.
The celebration served as a reminder to every one of the bravery and loyalty of our country’s heroes.
The church treated the veterans to a Thanksgiving meal following the service.
