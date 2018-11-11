New Orleans man arrested by Biloxi police for auto burglary

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi police arrested 24-year-old Dewayne Louis Maxwell of New Orleans Friday on a warrant for auto burglary.
Police say the arrest came after a auto burglary was reported on June 17, 2018 in the 800 block of Bayview Avenue. Evidence gathered during the investigation led to police identifying Maxwell as the suspect, according to police.
He was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where he was held on a $25,000 bond. The charge against him is considered a felony.
