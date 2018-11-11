Mostly dry on Veterans Day, but heavy rain possible on Monday

It was another chilly morning, and we’ll only warm up into the low 60s today. Cloud cover will be building into South Mississippi, and a stray shower can’t be ruled out. However, most of us will stay dry.
Scattered showers are expected to move in late tonight, but widespread showers and storms are very likely on Monday. It’s possible that one or two storms on Monday could become strong or severe. In addition, heavy rain is also possible. We’ll be much warmer with highs near 70.
A strong cold front will be pushing through on Tuesday, bringing more showers and blustery conditions. Temperatures on Tuesday will likely fall throughout the day. We’ll be stuck in the 40s. Lows by Wednesday morning will drop into the 30s. Cloud cover will keep us in the low 50s. By Thursday, we’ll see more sunshine with highs in the mid 50s. The 60s will return by Friday.
