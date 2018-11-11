Crews continue working to finish final phases of Courthouse Rd project

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Sunday turned out to be a workday for a road milling team. Large trucks chewed up the old Courthouse road pavement south of the railroad tracks.
Shaving away a few inches of the current asphalt will allow another crew to come in and repave Courthouse with a new road surface. That’s the final phase of a $5 million project that should have been finished over the summer. .
Frustrated merchants along Courthouse Road met with the Gulfport City Council in early October to express their concerns about the roadwork delays. At that meeting, Gulfport leaders announced Jay Beardon Construction is now paying the city a daily fine of $830 because they are so far behind schedule.
Last month, Beardon assured Gulfport’s city council the Courthouse Road improvements will be completed by Thanksgiving.
