Veterans Day Parade to roll through downtown Gulfport

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The 18th annual Gulf Coast Veterans Day Parade will be held Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. The parade is hosted in different cities along the Gulf Coast each year, but this year’s parade will roll through downtown Gulfport.
This year’s parade will feature hundreds of marching bands, JROTC groups, military units, and several community and civic groups. U.S. Marine Sgt. Thomas E. “Butch” Harris, who served in Vietnam, will be this year’s Grand Marshal.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.