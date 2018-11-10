Pickup truck crashes into Harrison County Courthouse

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Just after 5 a.m., a vehicle crashed into the Harrison County Courthouse on 23rd Avenue.
An employee with the towing company involved told WLOX he removed a small pickup truck after it crashed into the east side glass wall of the building. He said the driver of the vehicle appeared to have left the scene before police arrived.
Lt. Sebring with the Gulfport Police Department said, “I got my guys out there right now.”
We are investigating the story and will continue to provide updates as new details become available.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.