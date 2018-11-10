Tourism summit introduces leaders to new way of promotion

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Tourism is doing well.
Hotel stays are up, gaming revenues are up, airport arrivals and departures are up.
But Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast CEO Milton Segerra isn’t satisfied.
“The market has changed, and you have to move your destination, all your assets, all the things that you can bring to the table into a new brand that will take you to the actual levels that you have accomplished to a different plateau," he said.
Friday’s Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast Annual Report and Marketing Summit drew business professionals and political leaders to hear some good news, but also to get a game plan on what to do next.
Marketing and branding are key components to not only promote what the Coast has but also what it will have.
While the message is good, the money isn’t.
“We’re sorely outspent,” said Biloxi Councilman Kenny Glavan. “And until we correct that, until we find a way that we can increase that funding to compete with the surrounding states, the message won't get to enough people to make a difference.”
That’s why governmental engagement is key, especially when difficult decisions have to be made.
Marketing money aside, one of those difficult decisions could be a new convention center Biloxi wants to consider, and a customer advisory board notation brought the problem to light.
“Once again, it was pointed out the fact that we’re losing business because we don’t have a headquarters hotel within walking distance of the coliseum convention center,” said coliseum Executive Director Matt McDonnell.
He said there could be a big announcement about a hotel development by the end of the year.
Segerra is hoping for the best.
“But if we are not successful, I believe we should have another location close to a center hotel, maybe Biloxi, somewhere in that area that certainly can explore that possibility.”
McDonnell said he’s concerned about the debt already incurred on the current convention center.
“We certainly want to make sure that if any public money is considered for that project, that hopefully public money will also go toward improving what we currently have to where that debt service is not borne on the back of local taxpayers,” he said. “That’s what we don’t want to have happen.”
Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast will launch its new branding campaign on March 11.
