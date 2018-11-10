Seven children welcomed into forever families in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Seven Jackson County families grew larger when they received the final signatures on the paperwork to adopt their children.
Child Protective Services marks National Adoption Month every November with a mass adoption event to raise awareness of the need for foster care and adoptive homes.
Like most toddlers, 2-year-old Kaylee is fired up and ready to go. She giggled loudly as she bounced around the Jackson County Chancery Court on Friday. Her parents, Thomas and Lisa, were just as excited to officially call her a Lamb.
Kaylee is one of seven children adopted into their forever families in Jackson County.
“Once I first saw her, I knew that this was a child that someone needs to fight for her. That’s what we’ve been doing, fighting for her," Lisa said.
The county’s mass adoption event celebrates the new unions while sharing how more people can open their homes and hearts to children in need.
For the Lambs, their love for Kaylee began when she was just two days old.
“She was born premature, and she had meth in her system," Thomas said. “Lisa stayed up day and night watching over her for several weeks."
Nola Todaro had a nearly identical start.
“Two years a go in July, we got a phone call that said, can you be prepared for a newborn through the CPS system and we said absolutely," said her mother Jeanell.
When Nola was two days old, the Todaros jumped in to be her foster family when they learned she was very sick. Jeanell filed for adoption as soon as possible, but still had her concerns.
“You know, until it’s done, you worry. You always worry," Todaro said.
After waiting two years, the average time a child in foster care, the Todaros were able to can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that their little girl is here to stay.
“It’s amazing, you know, there’s closure," Todaro said.
