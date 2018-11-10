Mississippi ranks number one in premature births

This state leads the nation for babies born prematurely

Mississippi ranks number one in premature births
One in seven Mississippi babies is born prematurely according to the State Health Department. (SOURCE: WLBT)
By Maggie Wade | November 9, 2018 at 11:33 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 7:22 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi is ranked number one in the nation for babies born prematurely.

The State Health Department is reminding pregnant women to follow good health habits, to quit smoking and make sure their diet includes the right amount of folic acid.

Mississippi Department of Health is reminding mothers to make the rights choices when pregnant. (SOURCE: MS Dept. of Health)
Mississippi Department of Health is reminding mothers to make the rights choices when pregnant. (SOURCE: MS Dept. of Health)

One in seven Mississippi babies is born prematurely.

13.7 percent of infants were born before they developed to full term in 2016.

Premature birth and low birth weight are the leading causes of infant mortality in this state.

Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.