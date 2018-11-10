Details released in proposed Margaritaville expansion

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - More family entertainment could be coming to East Biloxi.
A resolution will be put before the Biloxi City Council during Tuesday’s meeting on the proposed Margaritaville expansion of its entertainment venue. It’s now planned to be a $200 million project, larger than the $140 million previously proposed.
The project includes 60,000 square feet of conference convention space, restaurants, 160 hotels rooms in a north hotel tower, amusement park rides and parking.
The city is proposing establishing a Tax Increment Financing District. The city would issue TIF bonds to pay for infrastructure improvements in that area and would recoup the money borrowed through sales tax revenue generated when the project opens.
The renderings will be presented in front of the Biloxi City Council on Tuesday.
“If all goes as planned construction could start as soon as the first of the year," said Cono Caranna, spokesperson for the Margaritaville expansion.
Construction for the project is expected to take at least two years.
