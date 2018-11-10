A big chill in the air on Saturday

Widespread showers and a few storms are almost a guarantee on Monday. With so much rain, South Mississippi could pick up around 2-3 inches. Highs will be near the mid 60s. Showers will continue that night into Tuesday morning. However, we’ll dry off Tuesday afternoon after a cold front passes through the area. We’ll turn sharply cooler on Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. With temps near freezing on Wednesday morning, we could easily see widespread frost.