A big chill in the air on Saturday

The chilly air this morning was a wake-up call! Some of us had wind chills in the 30s. A strong breeze from the north today will only allow us to warm up into the mid to upper 50s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.
More cloud cover is expected tonight, but it will be chilly with lows in the 40s on Sunday morning.
Most of our Veteran’s Day is looking dry, but a shower or two will be possible. The best chance for rain will be in the evening and that night. Highs will be near 60.
Widespread showers and a few storms are almost a guarantee on Monday. With so much rain, South Mississippi could pick up around 2-3 inches. Highs will be near the mid 60s. Showers will continue that night into Tuesday morning. However, we’ll dry off Tuesday afternoon after a cold front passes through the area. We’ll turn sharply cooler on Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. With temps near freezing on Wednesday morning, we could easily see widespread frost.
