US expands sanctions over Russia activities in Ukraine

Treasury said the Mriya Resort and Spa, a five-star hotel on the southern coast of Crimea, was added because its ownership can be traced to Russia's state-owned Sberbank, which had already faced sanctions. It is also a target as the venue for the annual Yalta International Economic Forum, which is used by Russia to promote investment in Crimea. Three other hotels that were seized and sold after the annexation were also added to the list, a designation that bars any U.S.-linked financial transactions and freezes any assets they have under American jurisdiction. Vladimir Zaritsky, a former commander of the Missile Forces and Artillery of Russia, who owns the three hotels, was also added to the list.