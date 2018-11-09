Tricky temperatures today - cooler & breezy afternoon

Our weather pattern has resembled a holding pattern over the last few days thanks to a stalled front across our area. That changes today as cooler and drier air finally arrive from the northwest. Morning fog will be possible. A few rain showers will be moving through coastal Mississippi today as well. Tricky temperatures will be warm in the morning and cooler in the afternoon. Breezy north wind will add a chill to the evening air. The entire weekend will be on the cool side. Saturday looks rain-free. But, a few hit-or-miss showers will be possible on Veterans Day Sunday. It will be even wetter on Monday as a Gulf rain system approaches from the southwest. And then the coldest air of the season arrives on Tuesday, perhaps allowing for a frosty Wednesday morning.