South Mississippi student diagnosed with mumps

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - A South Mississippi first grade student has been diagnosed with mumps.
A letter to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Elementary School parents was sent home informing them of the infection.
“The Emergency Room Physician stated that this case is a ‘fluke’ as the child has been vaccinated against this disease. The child does not have fever or symptoms to indicate this disease but blood tests have confirmed this diagnosis.”
Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus. It typically starts with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite, followed by swollen salivary glands.
There is a measeles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine that has drastically reduced mumps cases, but outbreaks can occur even after a vaccination. Outbreaks have most commonly occurred in places where people have had prolonged, close contact with a person who has mumps, such as attending the same class, playing on the same sports team or living in the same dormitory.
Complications of mumps, such as hearing loss, are potentially serious but rare. There’s no specific treatment for mumps.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from Jan. 1 to Oct. 6, 2018, 47 states and the District of Columbia in the U.S. reported mumps infections in 1,885 people to CDC.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.