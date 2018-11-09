PRCC continues to see increase in enrollment

POPLARVILLE, MS (WLOX) - While other colleges and universities are dealing with enrollment issues, Pearl River Community College is enjoying a continued increase in their enrollment numbers.
In fact, two years ago, enrollment went up three percent; last year it went up four percent, and this year, enrollment is up six percent.
Leadership at the Poplarville college say those rising numbers are thanks to the staff at the school.
“It’s a testament to our faculty and staff for the hard work that they’ve put in," said PRCC president Dr. Adam Breerwood. “Obviously, our marketing and recruiting program has done an exceptional job.”
Part of recruiting new students is identifying what they need to succeed.
“What we’ve found is that we need to offer our students more services,” Breerwood continued. “It’s one thing that they enroll in colleges, it’s another thing that they stay. So we’ve really taken big steps in trying to get them all the resources they need to succeed while they’re here.”
Another part of the school’s success is being aware and appreciative of each student’s background and using that knowledge to ensure an atmosphere of success.
“We need to be accessible to all of our students,” said Breerwood. “They come from different backgrounds and demographics, and that’s something that we take great pride in.”
The college’s president said it can be challenging given the number of resources they have but, again, that’s where he says Pearl River’s amazing staff make a big difference.
“That’s one thing about the community college system. We’re asked to do a lot, and a lot of times we’re asked to do a lot with very little resources,” he said. "So we have to be unique in our approaches and best practices, and we’ve been very blessed with an outstanding staff that’s been able to find those strategies. We want people to be able to come here, create memories, be a part of something bigger, and hopefully have a long lasting impact on their lives.”
Altogether, the numbers add up to more than 5,000 students currently attending Pearl River’s three campuses.
