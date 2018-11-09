Pascagoula Maritime Museum holds fall social, fundraiser

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - For the fifth year, the Mississippi Maritime Museum hosted its fall social at the museum on Dupont Avenue in Pascagoula.
Dozens of board members and benefactors attended the event, which is held as a fundraiser for the museum.
Already phase 1, the Maritime Activities Center, has been completed at a cost of a $500,000. Phase 2 will be the actual museum. The cost of that parts of the project is about $2.5 million. Museum officials hope to begin renovation work on that building within two years.
As part of Thursday night’s program, a children’s art contest was held. The theme of that contest was the maritime history of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
