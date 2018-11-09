Page 13: More than 30 years of making tasty treats at The Pecan House

MCHENRY, MS (WLOX) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner and Christmas just down the road, people are thinking about traditional holiday treats. That means business is booming at The Pecan House in Stone County.
It’s a family affair at The Pecan House, where one family has been turning pecans into goodies for four generations. Located right on Highway 49 in McHenry, it’s a roadside attraction that has been bringing people through its doors since it opened in 1984.
“The pecans come in 30 pound cases," said owner Phyllis Shoemake. “During the busy season, we’ll average anywhere from 40 to 80 cases a week.”
That’s a lot of pecans and a lot of treats to make, but The Pecan House still does it all by hand.
At The Pecan House, it’s all about family. Phyllis’s mom first opened what was then a small business 34 years ago. She learned a lot from her mom and now she’s working with her grand daughter.
The Pecan House was originally built from restored pickle vats and the property still includes the same trees that were there more than three decades ago when it first opened. With roots that deep, there is a lot of emotion behind keeping the tradition going.
“I want to leave the same heartfelt love and tradition that my mom gave me," said Shoemake. “I get teary thinking about it. That’s what I’m going to leave my grand daughter, that same feeling and energy my mother had.”
Now, the next generation is keeping things going at The Pecan House. Chelsea Caudill, who’s the great-granddaughter of the woman who started the business, says it’s important to keep the family tradition alive.
“It’s been in our family for so long," said Caudill. “I’d like to see it grow in the years to come with our kids and their kids.”
The business has grown and now includes a variety of different candies, as well as Southern home decor and gifts, even though candy is still what it is best known for.
“When mom started she had three different varieties of pecan chocolates. We probably have 200 now,” said Shoemake.
The original Pecan House is located at 441 Hwy. 49 in McHenry. You can also find one in Gulfport at 8930 Lorraine Road in Suite A. To browse their online store or place an order through the website, click HERE. To get your gifts in by Christmas, orders must be placed by Dec. 15.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.