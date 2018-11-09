Ole Miss chancellor announces resignation

OXFORD, MS (WLOX) - The chancellor at Ole Miss has announced that he will resign from the position early next year.
Dr. Jeffrey S. Vitter submitted his resignation Friday. School officials say he will continue to serve in his current role through Jan. 3, 2019. After that, he will continue on as a tenured professor in the School of Engineering’s Department of Computer and Information Science.
“It has been an extraordinary honor and privilege to serve as the leader of the University of Mississippi during a time of great progress and accomplishment,” Dr. Vitter said. “Being the flagship university is not just a designation, it is a responsibility — to transform lives, communities, and the world. I am gratified that we have grown dramatically in impact, stature, and commitment in the past three years. We are stronger academically, enjoy more support in private giving and research funding, and engage more proactively with the world around us. In addition, we are a more diverse community with a more visible dedication to inclusion and civility."
“There is no more important role on a university campus than as a faculty member,” Dr. Vitter said. “I am excited about the opportunity as a faculty member to advance the university’s research and academic excellence. Both Sharon and I will remain strong citizens of Rebel Nation.”
A renowned computer scientist and national academic leader, Dr. Vitter brought the University of Mississippi to a greater level of stature and prominence during his tenure with a leadership legacy and dynamic strategic plan that extends across academics, research, service, and athletics.
An interim chancellor will be named soon.
