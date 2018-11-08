New call center answers questions from parents of young children

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - If you’ve ever had questions about your children’s development -- like whether they’re eating or sleeping enough or if temper tantrums are normal at their age -- you can now get answers from the experts.
Mississippi Families for Kids announced Thursday the opening of a call center dedicated to helping parents and caregivers of children up to five years old.
It’s called “Help Me Grow Mississippi."
Once you place a free call to 1-844-822-4622, the center will connect you with experts who answer your questions. They will also connect you with resources that could help you with specific issues and more serious problems.
“We hope that families and children in Mississippi will be able to find the services that they need without having to call 50 different other places,” said Linda West, executive director of Mississippi Families for Kids. “The ultimate goal is to make sure that the families in Mississippi are served in a way that gives them dignity and respect.”
The call center will be staffed Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. You can find more information on the Mississippi Families for Kids website.
