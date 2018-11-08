MDE hope to tackle teacher shortage with new pilot pathways

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Education is getting some extra help tackling the state’s teacher shortage.
The Kellogg Foundation awarding a $4.1 million grant to MDE to start two new pilot pathways, with hopes of attracting new teachers to the state. The first is a performance based licensure pilot and the other is a teacher residency program.
The pilot pathways are expected to begin around spring next year, with the first group of fellows starting in August 2019.
MDE will supervise program selection. It will also team up with 3 institutions to deliver the pathways.
