“Holiday Fight Night” to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - It was an exciting afternoon at the Boys and Girls Clubs Center on Thursday, as Atlas Fights along with Gulf Coast Mixed Martial Arts came together for the first time, and for a good cause.
The two organizations announced their upcoming “Holiday Fight Night.” Organizers say it will not only benefit the local Boys and Girls Clubs financially, but will set a positive example for area youth as well.
“Atlas Fights has been wanting to promote an event for kids for quite a few years," said Glenn Mattina, owner of Atlas Fights, LLC. "The kids are important to us because, really, the foundation and the base for mixed martial arts starts with the kids.”
“We’re excited to be a part of this event," said Keva Scott, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast. "It teaches our young people what we want them to know as it relates to sports - training and discipline.”
The action takes place Saturday, December 15th in the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The main event features Miki Rogers of D’Iberville taking on Janifer Clausius from Tennessee.
Tickets start at $25, going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.
