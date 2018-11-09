Group asks Jackson to cancel R. Kelly concert

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A social media group is pressing the city of Jackson to cancel a Sunday night concert of R&B star R. Kelly.
He is scheduled to perform in Jackson, but a letter was written by the co-founder of #MuteRKelly, Oronike Odeleye, to members of the Jackson City Council and the state asking them to cancel Sunday’s concert.
Kelly has faced numerous claims of sexual misconduct but has never been convicted.
While he’s here, a Hinds County deputy says he hopes to get R. Kelly to face allegations of alienation of affection. Kenny Bryant claims Kelly has had an on-again, off again affair with his wife.
His attorney filed documents asking to depose Kelly on Sunday in regards to the allegations.
The state has said it will not cancel Sunday’s concert.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.