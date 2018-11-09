Gautier High students pay rousing tribute to veterans

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) -For almost two decades, the students at Gautier High School have pulled out all the stops to honor the military men and women who have served our country. Friday was no different, with breakfast being served along with a rousing tribute to their sacrifice.
There were moments of patriotic reverence and roses for every veteran who walked through the door. There were plenty of pounding drums and plenty of chants of U.S.A., and let’s not forget snappy salutes.
The veterans were touched by all this affection, including Jimmy Cox.
“It means a lot to me. I’m a Vietnam veteran, and I really appreciate they learn about the history coming back from the war, and they appreciate us coming back," Cox said.
Students like Morgan Howell wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I can see that they’ve done a lot for us today, and it just means a lot to me to be able to do this for them," Howell said.
It means a lot for everyone, including veteran Catherine Patton.
“Well, it means that all the sacrifices we made earlier in our life are very worthwhile, and it thrills me to realize that students appreciate veterans, and they appreciate this country," she said.
That appreciation is on full display by student Ardejah Womble.
“This is very important to all the veterans. It means so much to me to thank them for all the service that they did and for fighting for our country," Womble said.
While Frday was all about the veterans and their connection to the some 900 students at Gautier High School, it was also a day about something else: the people who stayed behind in wartime. For these veterans, they were just as important.
“This was before they had Skype and Facebook. It was by letter and pictures to remember your daddy’s coming home soon," said Joe Pierce, who paid homage to his wife. "So when we salute the veterans, we ought to keep our wives in mind too. It’s pretty neat.”
Also pretty neat was a musical tribute to each branch of the military and a tribute to those who never came back home.
The veterans breakfast and tribute was founded by former teacher Susie Bounds, who now lives in Nebraska. However, she returns every year for the event.
