Friends remember Vancleave woman who died in Thursday crash

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A community is mourning the death of a 21-year-old Vancleave woman Thursday.
“Ever since we were young Cheyenne has always been a free spirit she was always fun to be around many laughs could always be shared when she entered a room," said Kristin Watts.
Watts knew Cheyenne Kille since they were children. Kille died in a crash Thursday morning after her Nissan Armada crossed the center line and crashed head-on with Ford F-150.
“When we were in middle school she was at my house all the time or vise versa. She brought her baby into our restaurant on Halloween to see my step dad because he delivered her baby,” Watts said.
Kille leaves behind a baby boy named Chase. WLOX News Now reached out to those who knew Cheyenne on Facebook to get their thoughts.
“She’s always been super popular and pretty, but she was sweet to everyone and was friends with everyone,” said Lena Logie. “This is all so sad to here (sic) because she just had a baby boy. And know he has to grow up without his mommy.”
Justin Briones reached out to WLOX to know if Kille was the victim before authorities confirmed it.
“No matter what problems she has in her personal life she always took time to listen to everyone else’s and help them through bad times,” Briones said. “She always seemed to put others first. She is by far the most selfless person I have ever met and I am so lucky to have had her as a friend. She rarely took no for an answer and was always the one peopled turned to for advice or help. She raised a beautiful baby boy all on her own and has accomplished things many people would think are impossible. I have always looked up to her and I’m so glad to have met such a beautiful and well rounded human being”
Kille graduated from Vancleave High School in 2015.
“I’ve known her since she was in diapers running around. I grew up with her older brother, she was like a little sister to me that I never had," said Tyler Meldren. “Her heart was so giving and she always wanted to do for others. Sweetest little girl in the world. She was so kindhearted, never had enemies, and just loved everyone, and even found good in the ones who’ve done her wrong. She could see the good in everything bad.”
We reached out to members of Kille’s family. They said they needed more time before they would comment on the situation.
“Cheyenne was so sweet and kindhearted I know me and my family will miss her very much,” Watts said.
“I know God just needed his sweet angel early," Meldren said.
