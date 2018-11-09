Feral dogs attack and kill three animals at the Jackson Zoo

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The animal care staff at the Jackson Zoo was forced to destroy three feral dogs that killed or injured several exotic animals inside the African Savannah exhibit on Friday at around 8:30 in the morning.
The attack happened during the over night hours while the park was closed.
When Zookeepers arrived on Friday morning, all staff were alerted when three non-breed specific, untagged dogs were inside the gates of the Savannah, and several of the zoo animals normally inside the exhibit could not be located.
Staff discovered the remains of two Klipspringers and a Spur-winged goose while assessing the situation. Interim Director David Wetzel made the decision to terminate the feral dogs to protect the remaining animals in the exhibit, including another Spur-winged goose found injured.
Although zoo animals are not treated as pets or companion animals, their caregivers do forge affectionate bonds with the animals, and the loss is felt deeply.
The perimeter gates are monitored frequently by daytime staff and overnight security, and staff is currently investigating the fence line for the dogs' point of entry.
All animal care professionals encourage communities to stress the importance of spaying and neutering companion animals to reduce the feral population of cats and dogs.
