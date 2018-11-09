After Kansas loss, Kobach could join Trump administration

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump greets Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, as he arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Kobach rode his national reputation as an activist fighting illegal immigration and illegal voting to a spot leading Trump's short-lived voter fraud commission and the GOP nomination for Kansas governor as Trump's chosen candidate. That approach may have been rejected by Kansas voters, but it's likely to help him land his next high-profile role, and many fellow Republicans assume it will be a job in Trump's administration. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) (AP)