WLOX Editorial: We hope Biloxi leaders learned their lesson

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The city of Biloxi is on its way to borrowing $14 million for infrastructure projects. The money will go to storm drainage, street repairs and other projects.
There is no doubt the work is sorely needed. We are glad to see the city of Biloxi moving toward improvements. We do not question the bond issue nor the need for the work.
But we hope the leaders of city of Biloxi learned their lesson on conducting improvements. The years long road and drainage project in east Biloxi has taken far too long and has been a mess for businesses and residents.
We hope leaders are much more vigilant in both awarding contracts and making sure disruptions are kept to a minimum for the good of the people both during the work and after its completion. That’s our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
