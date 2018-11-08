Wisconsin Democrats rejoice: Scott Walker is finally gone

Evers seemed like an unlikely hero for liberal Walker opponents. Casting himself as a moderate, the 67-year-old cancer survivor faced criticism that he was too old and too boring to take down the left's biggest target. But Evers embraced his milquetoast personality straight out of a 1950s family sitcom, routinely peppering his comments with words like "jeepers" and "holy mackerel." He argued that more civility and less hostility was exactly what voters wanted in the age of Trump.