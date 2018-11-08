Wet and unsettled, then cooler Friday

Morning fog will be possible again. Expect more rounds of rain today a few thunderstorms possible thanks to a nearby stalled front. Friday will be yet another day for the umbrella but a strong cold front finally sweeps through our area and should bring much cooler and drier air for the weekend. Saturday looks chilly but nice. Then a Gulf rain system brings wetter conditions for Veterans Day Sunday and Monday. There are signs that a very strong cold front will arrive on the Gulf Coast around next Tuesday, possibly bringing the coldest air of the season with perhaps some frosty mornings in the 30s.