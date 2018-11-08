Wet and unsettled, then cooler Friday

Morning fog will be possible again. Expect more rounds of rain today a few thunderstorms possible thanks to a nearby stalled front. Friday will be yet another day for the umbrella but a strong cold front finally sweeps through our area and should bring much cooler and drier air for the weekend. Saturday looks chilly but nice. Then a Gulf rain system brings wetter conditions for Veterans Day Sunday and Monday. There are signs that a very strong cold front will arrive on the Gulf Coast around next Tuesday, possibly bringing the coldest air of the season with perhaps some frosty mornings in the 30s.
The Atlantic tropics remain quiet and hurricane season ends in just 3 weeks.