Vancleave woman killed in crash on Hwy. 57

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A crash in Jackson County Thursday morning has claimed the life of a 21-year-old Vancleave woman. The woman’s identity has not yet been released.
The accident happened at 9:45 a.m. on Highway 57 near Waltman Road in Vancleave. That’s just south of Wade-Vancleave Road.
Mississippi Highway Patrol says the victim was driving south on the highway in a blue 2004 Nissan Armada. Authorities say she crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a red 2018 Ford F-150 driven by a 70-year-old man in the northbound lane.
The driver of the truck was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital with minor injuries. MHP is still investigating the crash.
