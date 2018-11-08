Four Gulfport teens arrested for stealing guns from Long Beach business

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - Four Gulfport teenagers were arrested by Long Beach police officers on charges of felony shoplifting.
Jomar Alexander Stubbs, 18, Marquise Lishawn Buckhaulton, 17, Jaquan Ishiah Crockett, 16, and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested after an investigation determined that the suspects tole multiple firearms and accessories from High Caliber Pawn on East Railroad Street.
Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal said the firearms were handguns. He could not disclose any motive as to what the suspects were going to do with the stolen handguns.
Stubbs, Buckhaulton and Crockett were taken to Harrison County jail and being charged as adults. Justice Court Judge B. Ladner set bond at $50,000 for each suspect.
The juvenile was taken to Harrison County Youth Detention Center pending further court action.
