First-generation college students are family pioneers

POPLARVILLE, MS -The numbers say more than a quarter of the nation’s higher education enrollees are what’s called first-generation students. In other words, they’re the first family member to go to either go to college or graduate.
Before he became the community college’s president, Adam Breerwood was a Pearl River student, athlete and eventually an employee. On National Frist-Generation College Student day, Adam Breerwood understands what it means to be the family’s educational trailblazer.
“I came here to play baseball, and I found that I can succeed in college,” Breerwood said. “It's my livelihood now, and we're trying to create opportunities."
Opportunities, not only for those working in the system, but also with all 5,000 students at the college’s three campuses. Breerwood said like everything else, the drive to success begins with the students realizing that they’re not in this fight alone.
“Being a first-generation college student presents a lot of challenges, and a lot of our students are facing those challenges,” Breerwood said. “I was involved in student services for many years before I became president here. Our students are the top priority. I hope they see me as approachable, I hope they see me as someone that can relate to our struggle, but I hope they can also use me as an example.”
National First-Generation College Student Day is Thursday, Nov. 8.
