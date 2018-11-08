The First announces agreement to acquire FPB Financial Corp.

HATTIESBURG, MS (WLOX) - The First, a National Banking Association, announced that its’ holding company, First Bankshares, has signed a merger agreement with FPB Financial Corp., parent company of Florida Parishes Bank.
M. Ray “Hoppy Cole”, President and Chief Executive Officer of The First, said, “We are excited to be joining forces with FPB Financial and Florida Parishes Bank. Florida Parishes Bank is an extremely well-run company with a long, rich history centered on client service and community involvement.
”Our companies share a common strategic vision of building a high performing, client focused community bank in the Gulf South. The merger will further that objective by providing increased market share in Hammond and the greater New Orleans area. This partnership will also provide a well-respected team of local community bankers to help support further growth opportunities throughout the region.
We look forward to all we can accomplish together, growing regionally and building value for our shareholders.”
With the recent acquisition of FMB Bank in Tallahassee and FPB joining The First, the combined company will have approximately $3.4 billion in total assets, $2.8 billion in total deposits, and $2.3 billion in total loans. The First will have 74 locations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
The First has achieved 72 consecutive quarters of profitability and earned a 5 Star Rating (the highest given) by BauerFinancial, “the nation’s bank rating service.”
The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. Founded in 1996, the First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, south Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
