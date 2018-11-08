Democrat Mike Espy hits campaign trail as runoff begins

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -The special election race for the U.S. Senate seat is now in overtime. Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy were the top vote-getters and are now in a runoff.
WLBT has invited both candidates to participate in a debate. We have yet to get a commitment from the Hyde-Smith camp.
Meantime, Espy wants to debate as he made clear on the campaign trail.
“Together after three weeks, I promise you I will be the best senator Mississippi has ever had,” said Espy.
After 20 years out of the political spotlight, Democratic Senate candidate Mike Espy is putting his fight in overdrive to become first African American since Reconstruction and the first democrat in 30 years to win the special Senate election.
He shared his mission and message with supporters Tuesday night.
“I will be a strong voice and not a weak echo. I will stand for healthcare, making sure all these rural hospitals will not close, making sure we have no lost for pre-existing conditions,” said Espy.
After a long election night, the former congressman and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture was back on the campaign trail Wednesday rallying supporters to vote for him in the runoff election.
“Our strategy is very simple, go get those who voted last night and get them out again and try to expand the base for those who are registered voters who didn’t vote yesterday,” said Espy.
Meanwhile, the former congressman has sent a letter to Hyde-Smith challenging her to a debate. According to Espy, this is the second letter. The first, which he sent before the general election, went unanswered.
“I am always ready to do that. I was ready to do that in the special election before November the 6th, so we invite her to do that,” said Espy.
Key figures such as Senator Corey Booker, Retired Gen. Wesley K. Clark, Myrlie Evers-Williams and Jackson’s Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba have all endorsed Espy.
