Close Texas loss may not dim O'Rourke's political star

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the 2018 Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, right, and his wife, Amy Sanders, stand together during his election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in El Paso, Texas., after he was defeated by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay)
By WILL WEISSERT | November 7, 2018 at 1:54 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 10:18 AM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Beto O'Rourke didn't sound like someone giving a farewell speech after losing a Senate race in deep-red Texas by less than 3 points.

If anything, his concession to Ted Cruz was a signal that voters could be hearing a lot more from him.

The El Paso congressman became a national sensation as he staged an ultimately unsuccessful challenge of the Republican incumbent. So much so that the speculation for months has been that O'Rourke could use an upset win, or even a close loss, to launch a 2020 presidential bid.

O'Rourke says he's not interested.

But he didn't sound like someone giving a farewell speech Tuesday night. He urged those gathered to keep working toward "something far greater than we have today" while vowing "we'll see you down the road."

A boy uses a Beto for Senate sign to shade himself from the sun during a rally at the Pan American Neighborhood Park in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, greets supporters following a rally at the Pan American Neighborhood Park in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, greets supporters following a rally at the Pan American Neighborhood Park in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Supporters of Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, cheer as he arrives for a rally at the Pan American Neighborhood Park in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
A boy uses a Beto for Senate sign to shade himself from the sun during a rally at the Pan American Neighborhood Park in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Beto O'Rourke, the 2018 Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, arrives to a rally at the Pan American Neighborhood Park in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Beto O'Rourke, the 2018 Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, arrives to a rally at the Pan American Neighborhood Park in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Kristen Garcia Cantu cheers during a rally for Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, at the Pan American Neighborhood Park in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the 2018 Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, right, and his wife, Amy Sanders, arrive for his election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in El Paso, Texas, after he was defeated by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the 2018 Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, makes his concession speech at his election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas., the 2018 Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, right, stands with his wife, Amy Sanders, at his election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in El Paso, Texas, after he lost to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the 2018 Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, makes his concession speech at his election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is hugged by his wife, Heidi, during an election night victory party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is hugged by his wife, Heidi, during an election night victory party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during an election night victory party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
