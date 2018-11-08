Affidavit ballots could make a difference in two runoff races

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - It could be next week before voters know who will be in the runoff elections for two of Tuesday’s races in South Mississippi.
Jackson County Election Commissioner Danny Glascox told WLOX News Now there are more than 3,000 absentee and affidavit ballots to be verified and counted. That’s enough votes to leave in question which candidates will be in the November 27th runoff race for a Chancery Court judge seat in Jackson, George and Greene counties and possibly a Pascagoula-Gautier School Board race. Greene County officials have not said how many affidavit ballots remain to be processed.
Right now, 54 votes separate Ashlee Trehern and Gary Roberts for the Chancery Court District 16 Place 2 judge post; each received 27 percent of Tuesday’s vote. Tanya Hasbrouck received 32 percent. George County has approximately 60 affidavit ballots to be processed.
Either Trehern or Roberts will face off against Hasbrouck in a run-off vote.
With 3,818 ballots cast in the Pascagoula-Gautier School Board race, the 3,000 outstanding ballots could make a difference if enough of those voters voted in the school board race. Daniel Marks received 1,631 (43%) votes, Kleon Irving 1,363 (36%) votes and Noah Britt, 770 (20%) votes.
Glascox said verifying each ballot takes time so it could be Monday before the runoff candidates are determined.
“It is very meticulous,” said Glascox. “We have to look at each one of them individually, because people move, and when they move, they don’t think about updating their information. So, thank God we’ve got some good poll workers because in a lot of cases they send them to the right place and they vote on affidavit. Therefore, we update their information, and their ballot counts.”
George County Chancery Clerk Chad Welford expects to have the affidavit ballots completed by Thursday, while Greene County is hoping to be finished by Friday.
A breakdown of the votes can be found below:
Chancery Court District Place 2 – Jackson, George, Greene Counties
- Tanya Hasbrouck - 13,310 (32%)
- Ashlee Trehern - 11,214 (27%)
- Gary Roberts - 11,160 (27%)
- Robert Briggs - 5,918 (14%)
Pascagoula Gautier School Board
- Daniel Marks - 1,631 (43%)
- Kleon Irving - 1,363 (36%)
- Noah Britt - 770 (20%)
