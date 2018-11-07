Women accused of stealing more than $1,000 from stores in Edgewater Mall

Bailey Strickland, left, and Demi LaFleur are each facing one charge of felony shoplifting.
By Lindsay Knowles | November 7, 2018 at 2:01 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 2:01 PM

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Two women are facing felony charges after police say they stole more than $1,000 from various stores at Edgewater Mall.

Bailey Strickland of Nicholson, MS, and Demi LaFleur of Bay St. Louis are each facing a charge of felony shoplifting. Both women are 23 years old.

Police say they stole from several stores and that the combined value of the stolen items were more than $1,000, making it a felony charge.

Both women were taken Harrison County Jail where a $1,000 bond was set for each of them.

