Women accused of stealing more than $1,000 from stores in Edgewater Mall

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Two women are facing felony charges after police say they stole more than $1,000 from various stores at Edgewater Mall.
Bailey Strickland of Nicholson, MS, and Demi LaFleur of Bay St. Louis are each facing a charge of felony shoplifting. Both women are 23 years old.
Police say they stole from several stores and that the combined value of the stolen items were more than $1,000, making it a felony charge.
Both women were taken Harrison County Jail where a $1,000 bond was set for each of them.
