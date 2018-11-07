Wet and unsettled, then cooler Friday

A stalled front will hang across the Gulf Coast region keeping us under a wet and unsettled weather pattern. For Wednesday, morning fog will be possible. And then expect rain showers with a chance for thunderstorms. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the 70s. On Thursday, there will be a few more rounds of rain with scattered thunderstorms possible. Friday will be yet another day for the umbrella but a strong cold front finally sweeps through our area and should bring much cooler and drier air for the weekend. Saturday looks chilly but nice. Then a Gulf rain system brings wetter conditions for Veterans Day Sunday into early next week. There are signs that a very strong cold front will arrive on the Gulf Coast around next Tuesday, possibly bringing the coldest air of the season with perhaps some frosty mornings in the 30s.