Wet and unsettled, then cooler Friday

A stalled front will hang across the Gulf Coast region keeping us under a wet and unsettled weather pattern. For Wednesday, morning fog will be possible. And then expect rain showers with a chance for thunderstorms. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the 70s. On Thursday, there will be a few more rounds of rain with scattered thunderstorms possible. Friday will be yet another day for the umbrella but a strong cold front finally sweeps through our area and should bring much cooler and drier air for the weekend. Saturday looks chilly but nice. Then a Gulf rain system brings wetter conditions for Veterans Day Sunday into early next week. There are signs that a very strong cold front will arrive on the Gulf Coast around next Tuesday, possibly bringing the coldest air of the season with perhaps some frosty mornings in the 30s.
The Atlantic tropics remain quiet and hurricane season ends in just 3 weeks.