Veterans take a trip to New Orleans as well as back in time

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WLOX) - Barbara Chachitz didn’t face the worst of World War II. In fact, her service was with the Coast Guard in South Carolina.
“In Charleston, where all the ships came in from overseas,” she said. “We greeted them. We did a lot of partying too.”
But she knows what they went through as well as anybody, and one of her favorite parts of the National World War II museum brought reality back.
“Everybody should see the movie,” she said. “But by God, don’t sit like me. I cried through the whole thing.”
This is the seventh annual trip to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans sponsored by Riemann Family Funeral Home, and it gets bigger every year. This trip brought close to 250. Among them, four World War II veterans.
The best part?
“I think the stories, just being able to show appreciation to those that served our country,” said Chad Riemann of Riemann Family Funeral Home. “It’s a special way to do that.”
Dr. Wesley McFarland served in the Navy in World War II, and he said the museum presents the costly victory of war.
“What a waste war is,” he said.
Duain Blackwell also served as a sailor in the Pacific. The museum, he said, is important for everyone to see, although he jokes about his museum trip.
“This is something that I will ... I don't guess I'll remember it too much longer,” he said.
But memories of what he went through are never far away.
“It gets easier every day, I guess,” he said “When I first got out I hated the Japanese real bad. But, now, I’m wanting to cry.”
