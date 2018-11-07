Tornado warnings issued for Pearl River County

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued tornado warnings for Pearl River County.
A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Bogalusa, Louisiana, moving northeast at 20 mph.
Another severe thunderstorm is located over Lumberton, about 10 miles northeast of Poplarville, moving east at 15 mph.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those without shelter. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles could occur.
While the warnings have expired, we will continue to monitor the weather for any more severe warning in the area.
