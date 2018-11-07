Three judicial races head to runoff in three weeks

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -Voters will head to the polls again in three weeks as three judicial races head to a runoff.
In judicial races, there is no indication of party affiliation. The winner of the general election is determined by majority vote. If no candidate receives over 50 percent of the total vote, the top two candidates advance to a runoff election that takes place three weeks later.
For Chancery Court District 8 Place 3, incumbent Sandy Steckler will face Margaret Alfonso. This district covers Harrison, Hancock and Stone counties.
For Chancery Court District 16 Place 2, Tanya Hasbrouck and Ashlee Trehern go to a runoff. The district covers Jackson, George and Greene counties.
Mike Dickinson and Anna Ward Sukmann advance to a runoff for Harrison County Court Place 3, a seat previously held by Margaret Alfonso.
Mark Maples won the election for Chancery Court District 16 Place 3
For Circuit Court District 19 Place 3, incumbent Dale Harkey was re-elected with 78 percent of the vote.
In Jackson County, incumbent Sharon Sigalas won the election for Place 1 and Mark Watts was elected for Place 2. Sheila Osgood was elected with 66 percent of the vote for District 2 in Jackson County Justice Court.
Runoffs will be held Nov. 27
