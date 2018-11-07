Third man sentenced to federal charges in Jackson County drug ring

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A Jackson County man has been sentenced to spend the next 12 years in prison for selling methamphetamine and cocaine.
Michael Todd Ward, who goes by the nickname Chicken, pleaded guilty in January 2018 to distributing the drugs in Vancleave. The area where the drugs were sold, which is known as "The Hill,” is behind Martin Luther King Park on Hwy. 57, just north of Vancleave High.
On Tuesday, the 52-year-old Moss Point man was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release on the federal charges.
Ward was arrested in 2016 with more than five kilos of meth and half a kilo of cocaine. Eight other co-conspirators were also arrested when Ward was.
The arrests were part of a major drug operation spanning Jackson and Pearl River County. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said at the time that the suspects were believed to be selling meth, pills, cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana. They were also accused of fencing stolen goods and trading those things for narcotics.
Local, state, and federal authorities worked together as part of a Safe Streets task force to get drugs out of South Mississippi communities.
Two other suspects were sentenced earlier this year. Terry "Fathead" Reddix of Vancleave was sentenced to 30 years in prison in August. Isaiah Galloway was sentenced to ten years in May 2018.
The other suspects facing charges from the 2016 roundup include:
- Sharon Stallone (aka Sharbear Boss), Vancleave
- John Cooley, Vancleave
- Marcus Reddix, Ocean Springs
- Darryl Williams (aka Big Blood), Vancleave
- Travis Martin
- Requita Magee, Picayune
- Marcel Graves (aka Picayune Black), Picayune
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.