Suspect in Gulfport home invasion turns himself in to authorities

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen has turned himself in after police issued a warrant for his arrest this week. That warrant stemmed from a home invasion on Rhorer Avenue, where a woman said she awoke to find two men in her home.
Police say one of the suspects is 18-year-old Schour Jamal Overstreet of Gulfport. Overstreet turned himself in to police Tuesday. He is now charged with armed robbery and burglary. A second suspect - who police have not identified - has not been arrested yet.
Naomi Adkins, who lives at the home on Rhorer Avenue, said she was shocked to find the two men in her home Monday morning. One of them held a gun to her head, she said, while the other cased the place looking for things to steal. Fortunately, Adkins was not harmed during the invasion.
Overstreet’s bond was set at $250,000 on the armed robbery charge and $50,000 for the burglary charge. He is being held at Harrison County Jail.
Anyone with information about this crime or the second suspect is asked to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
