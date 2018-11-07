Students at Harper McCaughan Elementary honor veterans

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - Students at Long Beach’s Harper McCaughan Elementary honored veterans Wednesday morning with a special event and reception. It’s the third year that the elementary school has held a Veterans Day program.
Veterans and active-duty members of the military were recognized at the program. A discussion on the American flag was also held. Choir students then performed a beautiful rendition of “My Country, Tis of Thee."
The event allows students to show their respect and honor those who have served our country, said the school district. Many of those who have serve were family members of the students.
Long Beach Middle School will host a similar reception for veterans and their families on Thursday, Nov. 8, at 9 a.m.
