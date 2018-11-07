Strong cold front next week. Frost possible?

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - November tends to be the time of year to bring our first fall freeze. And next week a strong cold front is expected to move into the area around Tuesday November 13.
There are many signs that this will bring the coldest air of the season so far. Confidence is increasing that temperatures in the coastal Mississippi region will likely drop down to the 30s on Wednesday November 14 morning.
This may allow for frost to develop. So, keep an eye on the forecast as we track the latest developments with the approaching cold blast for next week.
“This is a developing forecast and it’s possible that the exact temperature and timing details may change as we update the latest information,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Wednesday. “Hopefully this cold blast doesn’t surprise too many folks since this is time this sort of thing tends to happen each year.”
