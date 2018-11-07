Steven Palazzo wins re-election for District 4, AP says

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Steven Palazzo has been declared the winner Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District seat.
Palazzo ran against Jeramey Anderson, who served more than five years in the State House of Representatives, and reform party candidate LaJena Sheets.
Palazzo is from Biloxi, and has served in the U.S. House since 2011. As a member of the Mississippi National Guard, he has been a longtime advocate of the military. He currently serves on the House Appropriations Committee.
In District 1, Republican Trent Kelly won his re-election. Democrat Bennie Thompson was re-elected in District 2 as well. Republican Michael Guest will represent District 3 after winning his election.
