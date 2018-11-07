St. Patrick student races to the top in the classroom and on the field

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - St. Patrick Catholic High School’s senior Amelie Million is a standout student and athlete who dedicates herself to being a champion in all facets of life.
Million has been running cross country and track for six years. In that time she has helped the St. Patrick's cross country team win three state titles including, most recently, the 2018 2A state championship.
Million’s focus isn’t just on the field though. She sets her sights high in her studies as well.
“I think my favorite subject is probably math,” Million said. “Probably one of my stronger subjects. I’m in AP Calculus right now. I also like science; I’m in AP Chemistry.”
Million scored a 35 on her ACT. That effort in the classroom is recognized by the faculty at St. Patrick’s.
“Amelie is one of the most hardworking students that I’ve seen,” said principal Matt Buckley. “She definitely, everything she’s involved in, she gets after it and gives her best. Gives 110 percent and she does that with such humility and such grace that you don’t always see.”
“She’s a very conscientious student,” said teacher Orin Eleuterius. “She’s done well in every class that I’ve taught her, AP U.S. History and in American Government.”
Million hopes her hard work will pay off as she moves into the next stage in her life. She hopes to attend the United States Naval Academy or the Air Force Academy.
“I went to their summer programs over the summer, so I spent a week at each of them kind of getting to experience the life a little bit,” Million said.
She feels a calling to be of service.
“I want to serve my country,” she said. “I want to be in the military, and I want to have a purpose for my life. I don’t want to look back at my life 30 years from now and wonder what I did with it.”
It's something Eleuterius believes she can achieve.
“She’s not going to have any trouble,” he said. “I think whatever she chooses to do, she’ll be able to do. She’s very, she’s serious about her studies. So whatever she chooses, I think she’ll excel at it. I think she’ll be successful.”
Now, with her final cross country season at St. Patrick’s in the books, Million is one step closer to that dream.
