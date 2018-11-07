Pascagoula police captain announces campaign for state office

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Except for runoffs, the midterm elections are over. Now, politicians are focusing on the 2019 state elections.
Pascagoula Police Department Capt. Doug Adams announced on Facebook his bid for Mississippi Senate in District 51.
“After much consideration, numerous discussions with my family, and a ton of encouragement from the public, I am proud to announce my candidacy for The Mississippi State Senate Seat District 51. I am extremely excited and ambitious about this campaign, but more importantly, dedicated to continue down the path of public service by helping to fight for our state, our community and our future! ... I am very thankful for this amazing opportunity and look forward to, not only continuing to build relationships with the people of Mississippi, but also meeting new faces and listening to the unheard voices within our communities.”
The Mississippi Senate seat for District 51 is currently held by Michael Watson, who plans to run for Secretary of State in 2019.
