Pascagoula police captain announces campaign for state office

“After much consideration, numerous discussions with my family, and a ton of encouragement from the public, I am proud to announce my candidacy for The Mississippi State Senate Seat District 51. I am extremely excited and ambitious about this campaign, but more importantly, dedicated to continue down the path of public service by helping to fight for our state, our community and our future! ... I am very thankful for this amazing opportunity and look forward to, not only continuing to build relationships with the people of Mississippi, but also meeting new faces and listening to the unheard voices within our communities.”