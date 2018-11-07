MGCCC invites public to explore natural environment at 10-year celebration

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - Tucked deep in the back of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Jackson County campus, you’ll find 40 acres of nature that’s begging for you to explore it.
“The Estuarine Education Center is the jewel for the Jackson County campus,” said Tammy Franks, Vice President of MGCCC Jackson County.
MGCCC is holding a 10-year celebration of the facility that has been getting the students and community hands on with the natural environment. In fact, during this celebration, a class was on the water for a project.
“They are having a race in canoes to see who can pick up the most trash out of the bayous and bring it back to campus today. So, we try to include environmental awareness on our campus and have interactive learning,” Franks said.
According to Franks, this celebration is really a push to the weekend when the community is invited to enjoy the facility for free, including the outdoor ropes course, kayak and canoe launch and much more. It’s not just the outdoor features that the community can take advantage of. There’s also a 27-foot indoor rock wall within the facility on site.
Mary Graham, president of the community college, couldn’t be happier with what this site provides for the community and the school.
“The wonderful thing about it is it’s just another opportunity for students to learn about the environment, to learn about the estuary system in Mississippi, particularly on the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” Graham said.
The free event at the center is open to the public Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It’s at the very north end of MGCCC’s Jackson County Campus in Gautier.
