Espy calls on Hyde-Smith to debate ahead of runoff

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - After making it to the runoff Tuesday night, U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy wrote a letter to Cindy Hyde-Smith Wednesday calling on her to debate.
A special election was held Nov. 6 for the Senate seat vacated by Thad Cochran after he retired April 1. Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Hyde-Smith to the seat in the interim.
“Mississippians deserve to hear our views and understand where we differ, whether it’s on health care, education, or job opportunities,” Espy wrote to Hyde-Smith. “The stakes are just too high.”
Espy challenged his opponent to three debates to be moderated by a nonpartisan institution that is able to broadcast the event to the entire state of Mississippi.
This is the second letter he has sent challenging Hyde-Smith to a debate. The first, which he sent before the general election, went unanswered.
The full text of the letter is as follows:
Dear Senator Hyde-Smith,
I am following up on my October 16 letter inviting you to a debate. While I was disappointed that you did not respond to my initial letter, I am hopeful that you will agree: now is the time to debate. Public discourse is important, now more than ever, and Mississippians deserve to hear our views and understand where we differ, whether it’s on health care, education, or job opportunities. The stakes are just too high.
I invite you to join me in three debates over the course of the run-off. These debates should be moderated by a nonpartisan institution that can broadcast this information to the entire state.
Every voter in the Magnolia State should have the chance to hear from us directly. I look forward to an informed discussion before the voters of Mississippi, and to your prompt response by November 9.
Please contact my campaign manager, Oleta Fitzgerald to discuss mutually agreeable dates, locations and terms.
Sincerely,
Mike Espy
Candidate for U.S. Senate
